Free Movies, Music & More Happening This Weekend!

Friday, August 12 : HOME @ Mt. Trashmore

Head to Mt. Trashmore Friday evening and let your imagination take flight as you enjoy the Dreamworks animation film, “Home” under the Virginia night sky! When Oh, a loveable misfit from another planet, lands on Earth and finds himself on the run, he forms an unlikely friendship with an adventurous girl!

Bring blankets and beach chairs to get comfortable as you watch this family-favorite on the giant screen! The movie starts at 7PM and the event is Free to all.

Friday, August 12 : Friday’s at the fountain

Every Friday this summer, city center at oyster point will host FREE live music events with tons of food and lots of fun at the Fountain! Kick off your weekend with music, activities for the kids, lawn games and of course some adult beverages. Music from Seth Stainback & Roosterfoot, will be the highlighted entertainment for those ready to hear a blend of folk, country and Rock ‘n roll sounds! The event kicks off at 6PM, so make sure bring a friend, lawn chair and your dancing shoes. Parking and admission are free to all

Sunday, August 10 – Rascal Flatts @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

They have released seven certified platinum albums and 13 of their singles have reach number one on the billboard hot country songs! Now Rascal Flatts is headed to the veterans united home loans amphitheaters for their ‘Rythem and Roots’ tour – and they’re bringing with them rising stars, Kelsey Ballerini and Chris Lane. The show starts at 7:30PM this Sunday and tickets start at 18$.

