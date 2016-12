American Idol winner, Trent Harmon gives us the details about his latest-hit single ‘There’s A Girl’ and showcases his vocal abilities! See how his new song started as a sad-heartbreak-country song and took a turn to this summer’s next big hit! Trent joins a talented alum of Idol winners from: Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson to Jordin Sparks and many more. Your radio waves are about to be taken over by the amazing vocals of Trent Harmon…

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

More



Like this: Like Loading... Related