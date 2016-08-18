Get The Scoop On This Weekend’s Top Plans In Hampton Roads

Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21 : Anime Events and Pokemon GO Meetup with the SEVAC

Pokemon have taken over the Hampton Roads area and now you can team up other players in the area! Friday through Sunday meet at some of the Hampton Roads area hot spots including: Mt Trashmore, King Neptune, City Center Fountain and tons more! The 3-day event runs from 8:30 a.m. on Friday until 10 p.m. Sunday. This event is FREE to all and there are even more meetup opportunities coming your way.

Saturday, August 20 – Inside Out @ Elizabeth River Park

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and get ready to enjoy the family friendly movie ‘Inside Out’ under the Virginia stars! Amy Poehler, Bill Hader and more of your favorite ‘A’ list stars voice the animated flick that is perfect for all ages. The film starts at 8 p.m. You can get there early and dance the afternoon away with the Astro DJ or play fun lawn games, painting and tons more. The Outdoor Movie at Elizabeth River Park event starts at 6 p.m. and the event is FREE to all!

Saturday, August 20 : Keith Urban @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

You may have seen him recently on FOX43 as one of your favorite judges, now you can catch Keith Urban in Virginia Beach. His 2016 ‘Rhythm and Roots’ tour also includes vocal powerhouse Brett Eldredge and rising star Maren Morris! The Show kicks off at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Enter to win tickets for the show now on hrScene.com.

**For more weekend events Visit : hrScene.com **

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

More



Like this: Like Loading... Related