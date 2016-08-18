SailBots In Downtown Norfolk Are Making A Splash

What do Hampton Roads, Paris and New York City All have in common? SailBots! We caught up with Sailbot 757 owner, Lisa Suhay, to get all the details. She tells us about the inspiration behind the business venture with her husband, and just how easy it is to sail. Come enjoy a relaxing day or afternoon on the Hague Ghent area of Norfolk and see what surprises await! No matter what your experience is on the high seas, any age can sail a Sailbot!

Open Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Times subject to change and they do not sail in the rain.

$12.00 for 30 minutes

$20 for an hour

(757) 339-1811

sailbots757@gmail.com

