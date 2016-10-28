Trending on Twitter: #HauntedPickupLines

NASHVILLE, TENN. (MEDIA GENERAL) — Lonely and looking for love this Halloween?

Well, look no further than Twitter for a bevy of great pick-up lines that you can use to find someone to share your headstone with at the Halloween party punch table. Hopefully your dead ex-wife doesn’t show up again this year!

From a guy in a pirate costume, "ARGH! I want yer boo-ty!" #HauntedPickupLines pic.twitter.com/Cuha5dVoDQ — Raven Whitney (@RWhitneyAuthor) October 28, 2016

Can I hold your severed hand #HauntedPickupLines — 120yearz (@120yearz) October 28, 2016

#HauntedPickUpLines If you're not on the Graveyard shift, pick me up at eight and we'll head to my crypt — Linda (@Bemyfriend67) October 28, 2016

What's a nice ghoul like you doing in a crypt like this? #HauntedPickupLines — Molly Ligon (@mollyligonn) October 28, 2016

Hey ghoul, I gotta hearse with your name on it. Wanna ride? #HauntedPickupLines @HashtagKnights — Shea Browning ⚖ (@sheabrowning) October 28, 2016

#HauntedPickupLines Pardon me for drooling, but without my jaw, I can't help myself. pic.twitter.com/8HufFMduVm — Helen (@helenmaryme) October 28, 2016

#HauntedPickupLines

Your legs must be tired because I've been chasing you for the last 6 miles pic.twitter.com/KjxghUdp9E — ♺ Recycled Dad ♺ (@RecyledDad) October 28, 2016

You have Beautiful Eyes, they look prettier than the ones in the jar on my desk… #HauntedPickupLines — Secia G (@Nessa_Star4) October 28, 2016

#HauntedPickupLines Do wanna come back to my place and see my collection of spores, molds, and fungus pic.twitter.com/qavob6f6XC — Tom Malvaso (@TomMalvaso) October 28, 2016

You must have been exorcising, because you look great #HauntedPickupLines — Rob who? (@papermonkeynz) October 28, 2016

Hey there, can I buy you a REDRUM and coke? #HauntedPickupLines — Mr. Rodger (@MattRodger) October 28, 2016

Girl, did you fall from heaven cause your brains are all over the pavement. #HauntedPickupLines — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) October 28, 2016

