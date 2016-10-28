Trending on Twitter: #HauntedPickupLines

NASHVILLE, TENN. (MEDIA GENERAL) — Lonely and looking for love this Halloween?
Well, look no further than Twitter for a bevy of great pick-up lines that you can use to find someone to share your headstone with at the Halloween party punch table. Hopefully your dead ex-wife doesn’t show up again this year!
From a guy in a pirate costume, "ARGH! I want yer boo-ty!" #HauntedPickupLines pic.twitter.com/Cuha5dVoDQ
— Raven Whitney (@RWhitneyAuthor) October 28, 2016
Can I hold your severed hand #HauntedPickupLines
— 120yearz (@120yearz) October 28, 2016
#HauntedPickUpLines If you're not on the Graveyard shift, pick me up at eight and we'll head to my crypt
— Linda (@Bemyfriend67) October 28, 2016
What's a nice ghoul like you doing in a crypt like this? #HauntedPickupLines
— Molly Ligon (@mollyligonn) October 28, 2016
Hey ghoul, I gotta hearse with your name on it. Wanna ride? #HauntedPickupLines @HashtagKnights
— Shea Browning ⚖ (@sheabrowning) October 28, 2016
#HauntedPickupLines Pardon me for drooling, but without my jaw, I can't help myself. pic.twitter.com/8HufFMduVm
— Helen (@helenmaryme) October 28, 2016
#HauntedPickupLines
Your legs must be tired because I've been chasing you for the last 6 miles pic.twitter.com/KjxghUdp9E
— ♺ Recycled Dad ♺ (@RecyledDad) October 28, 2016
You have Beautiful Eyes, they look prettier than the ones in the jar on my desk… #HauntedPickupLines
— Secia G (@Nessa_Star4) October 28, 2016
#HauntedPickupLines Do wanna come back to my place and see my collection of spores, molds, and fungus pic.twitter.com/qavob6f6XC
— Tom Malvaso (@TomMalvaso) October 28, 2016
You must have been exorcising, because you look great #HauntedPickupLines
— Rob who? (@papermonkeynz) October 28, 2016
My bones rattle when I'm near you. #HauntedPickupLines pic.twitter.com/37EU6bM7Hp
— Melissa Tweets (@sweet_melissa06) October 28, 2016
Hey there, can I buy you a REDRUM and coke? #HauntedPickupLines
— Mr. Rodger (@MattRodger) October 28, 2016
#HauntedPickupLines Die Here Often?
— Earl Skakel (@EarlSkakel) October 28, 2016
Girl, did you fall from heaven cause your brains are all over the pavement. #HauntedPickupLines
— Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) October 28, 2016
