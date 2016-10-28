Trending on Twitter: #HauntedPickupLines

Marion Kirkpatrick, Media General Published: Updated:
Credit: Aotaro / Flickr Commons
Credit: Aotaro / Flickr Commons

NASHVILLE, TENN. (MEDIA GENERAL) — Lonely and looking for love this Halloween?

Well, look no further than Twitter for a bevy of great pick-up lines that you can use to find someone to share your headstone with at the Halloween party punch table. Hopefully your dead ex-wife doesn’t show up again this year!

Related Posts