Fans are betting on more than the Super Bowl score

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Even more thrilling than the game is the betting that goes down in Vegas every year.

Most people place their bets on the game alone, but the Super Bowl comes with what they call proposition bets that are much more off the wall.

There are over 51 prop bets for fans to put money on, even one regarding the length of Luke Bryan’s national anthem performance.

Bryan himself said, “There is no telling how long I go, I may go out there and think I may be about to pass out and need to get this thing over quick.”

